AUSTIN, Texas — The National Weather Service issued a River Flood Warning for the Colorado River affecting Bastrop County Saturday after a stormy Friday night caused the water to rise significantly.

According to the National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service, the status of the river as of 10 p.m. in the Bastrop area show that its level was at 27.59 feet.

The riverwalk and Fisherman's Park near downtown Bastrop was closed off a majority of the day. The riverwalk was essentially underwater.

That means it's still in the moderate flood stage. As of right now, its expected to crest at 28.1 feet, putting the river in a major flood stage.

Downstream, Smithville was expecting moderate river flooding and minor river flooding in La Grange.

As of Saturday night there was no word on any homes in that area being directly impacted by the rising waters.

As of 10 p.m. on Sunday, the National Weather Service's chart predicts the river will be down to 18.4 feet, which is still in the flood action stage.

"It's actually crazy because its sunny and warm outside and its totally flooded in the river," said Sam Waltman. "Hopefully this is a flood that's still within the boundaries of the 100-year flood plain I think."

Throughout the day visitors and residents gathered at the same overlook near Neighbor's Kitchen Yard to check out the river levels.

Denny Ramirez was with his family trying to go enjoy the park when they were stopped by signs at most of the entrances.

"This is the first time we've seen it like this," said Ramirez. "We didn't imagine it was gonna be flooded ... it just happens so fast.

"Just goes down hopefully soon so that it doesn't affect any of the community here."

