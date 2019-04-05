Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler told KVUE that a man's body has been found near Dripping Springs in receded flood waters.

Sheriff Cutler said Saturday morning that the body was found in the same area where a man is believed to have gone missing during flash flooding off Bell Springs Road Friday night.

At a press conference Saturday afternoon, Sheriff Cutler confirmed the body was that of the missing man. They have identified his family but did not release his name.

At the press conference, authorities said that a car had gone off the road. Search and rescue teams found the body.

Authorities said no one else is missing from that area as of right now.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

