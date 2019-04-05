AUSTIN, Texas — Due to flooding conditions Friday, several popular outdoor areas throughout Austin have been closed.

For the safety of Greenbelt patrons, the Parks and Recreation Department asked that the public not use the Greenbelt due to trail erosion and swift creek currents. Parks and Rec rangers are continuing to monitor the Greenbelt, and will provide updates as conditions improve.

The Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail was completely closed Saturday morning. As of 1 p.m., the trail has partially reopened. Parks and Rec said visitors should avoid barricaded, closed or flooded areas.

The flooding at Barton Springs Pool began around 7:20 p.m. Friday. The pool will remain closed until cleanup is complete.

Beginning Sunday at 6 a.m., Deep Eddy Pool will provide morning hours until Barton Springs Pool reopens.

The Austin Fire Department told KVUE's Leslie Adami Saturday morning that they will be working on closing Lady Bird Lake as well. The fast-moving, rising water and debris in the lake make it unsafe for the public.

Austin Fire said Lady Bird Lake, as well as Lake Austin from the Mansfield Dam to the Tom Miller Dam and the Colorado River downstream of the Longhorn Dam will be closed until noon on Monday, May 6, when they will be re-evaluated.

The Parks and Recreation Department will be monitoring these flood conditions and will update the public as conditions change and facilities are back in order.

