City of Blanco under emergency Stage 6 water restrictions

At one point, the city only had around 24 hours of water left.

Example video title will go here for this video

BLANCO, Texas — The City of Blanco is under emergency Stage 6 water conditions as it deals with issues with its water supply system from Canyon Lake.

Under Stage 6, residents are asked to stop all unnecessary water usage, including all outdoor usage except for giving drinking water to livestock. All industrial usage has been stopped.

In an update on Friday, Mayor Mike Arnold said the company that delivers its water supply, Texas Water Company, had been struggling to meet demand for the area. On Friday, a small pipe break in its system caused the delivery of water to the City of Blanco to stop altogether.

To my fellow citizens: As you certainly have seen by now, Blanco experienced today a very serious water emergency.... Posted by City of Blanco, Texas on Friday, July 14, 2023

Without water, Arnold said the city’s holding tank supply began to rapidly decline. In preparation for the worst-case scenario, officials brought in several pallets of bottled water and installed a potable water holding tank. They also lined up a tanker for non-potable water for those who need to feed livestock.

At one point, the city only had around 24 hours of water left.

By Saturday morning, Arnold said the city’s tanks were full and flow was coming in from its supplier. Water levels “held steady” through the weekend, but as of Monday morning, the City was remaining at Stage 6 as it works with industrial users to gradually come back online.

“Assuming things hold steady during this process, we are hopeful we can reduce restrictions to Stage 5 by end of business today,” the City of Blanco said on Monday.