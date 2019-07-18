BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — A charter bus reportedly caught on fire Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 281 in Blanco County.

According to the Blanco County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened just north of Johnson City on U.S. 281 and Ranch Road 1323.

A picture shared by the Hill Country Scanner on Facebook shows two charter buses with a large amount of grey smoke surrounding them. A video of the incident shows part of the bus engulfed in flames.

A parent told a reporter at our sister station KENS5 that her daughter was traveling home from a summer camp when the "bus started wobbling" and smoking. That's when the driver reportedly pulled over.

"Minutes later it exploded," the parent added.

U.S. 281 was completely blocked in both directions by Cypress Mills, but emergency personnel has since partially opened the road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

