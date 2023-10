Matthew Jensen, 46, has been missing since Sunday evening, according to police.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Cedar Park Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a man missing out of the Lakeline area.

Police said 46-year-old Matthew Jensen has been missing from his Cedar Park residence since Sunday evening.

Jensen was last seen on foot, possibly with a rolling suitcase. Police say he is in need of important medications.

If you see Jensen or know anything about where he might be, contact Cedar Park police.