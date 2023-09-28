x
Pflugerville police looking for missing 17-year-old

Police said Brie Ann Mitchell is known to frequent the Temple area.
Credit: Pflugerville Police Department
Photo courtesy of the Pflugerville Police Department.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is looking for a 17-year-old girl they say has been missing since Wednesday. 

Pflugerville police said Brie Ann Mitchell was reported missing by Child Protective Services after leaving a hospital in Pflugerville on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Mitchell is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 187 pounds, with brown-blond hair and blue eyes. She is known to frequent the Temple area.

Anyone with any information about where Mitchell might be is asked to call the Pflugerville Police Department at 512-990-6700.

