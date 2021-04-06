Businesses getting rid of sneeze guards/plexiglass? Here is where you can donate it

Instead of sending sneeze guards to a landfill, donate it for re-use.

AUSTIN, Texas — During this pandemic, sneeze guards or plexiglass barriers were installed in almost all businesses to protect employees and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Like masks, some businesses may soon loosen restrictions and take them down. But before you throw the guards away, try to donate them.

"It's a really popular material," said Austin Creative Reuse Store Manager Jen Mack. "You can do lots with small bits of plexiglass. You can cut them out into circles to make coasters, jewelry."

Plexiglass is recyclable, but Austin Resource Recovery said they cannot take it. So before you haul it off to a landfill, Mack said Austin Creative Reuse will take it as a donation.

"So there is a lot of benefits to it," said Mack. "One: Another one doesn't have to be made. People are going to buy plexiglass no matter what. Those crafters that use tiny pieces, they will buy it. If they can get it at a discounted rate and we can bring the value back into the material, why not?"

Austin Creative Resource takes donations every Tuesday and Sunday, but you must make an appointment online first.

Austin Habitat for Humanity Restore can also help put plexiglass donations to good use, but there are some restrictions on the size. It must be at least 16 square feet.

"Plexiglass can create an expense for our organization if it doesn't end up selling in our stores," said Austin Habitat For Humanity Restore Marketing Manager Jamie Hatton. "Therefore, we ask that pieces of plexiglass that people are looking to donate are at least 16 square feet because, otherwise, we're going to have to throw it away and the plexiglass actually takes away from our mission of building homes and helping central."

Whether the plexiglass is big or small, it can avoid the trash and be helpful for all.