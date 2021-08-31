Man and woman found dead in suspected homicide in southern Burnet County

Deputies responded to the Overlook subdivision around 1 p.m. on Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

BURNET, Texas — The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation after a man and a woman were discovered dead at a residence in southern Burnet County on Monday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the Overlook subdivision around 1 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Upon arriving, they found a 39-year-old woman and 42-year-old man dead at the residence. Both were taken to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies.

The incident is being investigated as a suspected homicide, but there is no ongoing threat to the public, the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Texas Ranger Service and the Horseshoe Bay Police Department are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 512-756-8080 or cidadmin@burnetsheriff.com, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-756-8477 or submit a tip online.