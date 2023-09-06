Bob Kahn named Austin Energy General Manager

Kahn will assume his new role on July 3.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Interim City Manager Jesus Garza has named Bob Kahn the new General Manager of Austin Energy. His tenure as GM will begin on July 3.

As GM, Kahn will oversee the day-to-day operations of Austin Energy.

Kahn currently serves as the General Manager of the Texas Municipal Power Agency, and was formerly the CEO of ERCOT. He previously worked at Austin Energy as the Deputy General Manager, General Counsel and Vice President for Legal Services.

“I’m very excited to return to Austin Energy and look forward to working with the community and the hardworking, dedicated staff at Austin Energy to accomplish the City Council’s goals,” Kahn said.