Austin Energy crews travel to Arizona, bring power to Navajo Nation

LEUPP, Ariz. — Crews with Austin Energy traveled to Arizona's Navajo Nation to continue the "Light Up Navajo" campaign.

In 2022, crews initially traveled to Leupp, Arizona, to bring power to the homes located in the Navajo Nation as part of the "Light Up Navajo" campaign. A year later, Austin Energy crews traveled back to Arizona to install 96 power poles and around eight miles of overhead wires to provide power to homes for the first time.

A total of 11 crew members and 10 Austin Energy trucks traveled to Leupp and back to Austin, which is 4,152 miles round-trip and worked for two weeks installing the utilities. Austin Energy crews worked alongside Navajo tribal utilities and other public power providers to dig 124 holes and install 96 poles, 12 transformers, 12 meters and 2,216 feet of overhead wire.

“Witnessing the pride and gratitude of the Navajo Nation for the work we did is something I’ll never forget,” said Norris Eason, an Austin Energy distribution electrician supervisor. “Bringing power to those that have never had it makes you realize how fortunate we are and how important it is to help where we can. I’m so proud that Austin Energy joined with other public power providers to invest in this effort and am thankful to be part of a community that values serving others.”

Back in 2022, eight crew members from Austin Energy worked with utility providers across nine other states to travel to Kayenta, Arizona, to begin the initial electricity installation. This was the first time many Navajo families were able to have access to electricity, bringing them access to:

Running water

Reliable lighting

A modern form of heating and cooling

Refrigerators and microwaves

Typically, these families would have to travel between an hour and 1.5 hours to access watering pots to have clean water to cook with, clean and drink. Now families in the two cities have access to power due to the campaign!