Blue Starlite holding fundraiser to raise funds after theft in January

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin drive-in movie theater is hosting a fundraiser to help raise funds after the majroity of its equipment was stolen last month.

The Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-in had 80% of its operations equipment stolen from the Downtown Austin location on Jan. 18, 2023, in a "well planned heist," according to Owner and Creator of the theater Josh Frank.

As a way to help raise money to buy back more equipment, the theater will be holding a "Dastardly Downtown Drive-in Heist of 2023 Drive-in Fun-draiser" on Sunday, Feb. 19.

According to the Facebook post, the downtown skyline drive-in will have two back-to-back movies that center on a large heist in the plot. The two movies will be Star Wars: Rogue One and Tron, and the movies begin at 6 p.m.

In addition to movies, attendees can watch mini comedy sets with performers Tai Nguyen and Aaron Cheatham. The drive-in will be offering drinks for those 21+ and over by 12 Fox Beer Co., and will have their "drive-in donuts" for those that would like a sweet treat instead.

Those that would like to support the theater can find the different options to donate on their website.