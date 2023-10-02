Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Super Bowl watch parties, pre-Valentine's Day events and more

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From celebrations of love to celebrations of football, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.
Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.
Love is in the air with these events
Valentine's Day may not be until Tuesday, but you can get into the spirit in a number of ways this weekend!
If you're looking to do something classic, Blue Starlite Drive-in is showing a whole slate of romantic classics all weekend. Films include "The Princess Bride," "The Notebook," "10 Things I Hate About You," "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," "Twilight" and more. Tickets are available for screenings at the Mueller and Downtown locations.
If you're looking for love or just want to go dancing with your sweetheart, The Belmont is hosting a Silent Disco Pre-Valentine Dance Party on Friday. Upon check in, attendees will receive either a green glowstick necklace signaling they are "single & available," a yellow necklace indicating "it's complicated" or a pink necklace meaning they're "off the market."
Still looking for something to give your significant other? You might be able to find the perfect gift at the Feels So Good Valentine's Day Market on Sunday. Or if you're just looking to spread the love, the Put Your Love Into the Universe: Love Note Reading event Friday at Blue Owl Brewing might be for you.
Who has the best Bloody Mary in town? Austinites have a chance to cast their ballots Saturday at the Bloody Mary Festival at Fair Market.
The festival – which will feature food and drink selections from local companies, as well as temporary tattoos, photo ops and more – is split into two sessions. VIP access for the first session runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and general admission runs from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. VIP for the second session runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., while general admission runs from 3:45 to 6 p.m.
VIP tickets are still available for both sessions, as are general admission tickets for Session 2.
When: Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Fair Market, located at 1100 E. Fifth Street
Super Bowl LVII watch parties
The big day is almost here! On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl LVII.
Here are just a few of the Austin bars and breweries hosting watch parties:
- Central Machine Works – 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Located at 4824 E. Cesar Chavez St.
- Hanovers Draught Haus – 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Located at 108 E. Main St.
- The Lucky Duck – Event starts at 2 p.m. Located at 1300 E. Sixth St.
- Meanwhile Brewing Co. – Event starts at noon. Located at 3901 Promontory Point Dr.
- The Rustic Tap – Event starts at 1 p.m. Located at 613 W. Sixth St.
- Skinny's Off Track Bar – Event starts at 11 a.m. Located at 1806 E. Twelfth St.
Other events happening this weekend:
- Texas Performing Arts Presents: Dance Theatre of Harlem – Friday at Bass Concert Hall
- Shangela: Fully Lit Tour – Friday at the Paramount Theatre
- Texas Men's Basketball vs. West Virginia – Saturday at Moody Center
- Bob Schneider and the Moonlight Orchestra – Saturday at ACL Live
- Texas Women's Basketball vs TCU – Saturday at Moody Center
- Los Lonely Boys and Giovannie & The Hired Guns – Saturday at the Paramount
- Sunday Funday: Collaborative Canvas with Reji Thomas – Sunday at Neill-Cochran House Museum