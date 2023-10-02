Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Super Bowl watch parties, pre-Valentine's Day events and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From celebrations of love to celebrations of football, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

Love is in the air with these events

Valentine's Day may not be until Tuesday, but you can get into the spirit in a number of ways this weekend!

If you're looking to do something classic, Blue Starlite Drive-in is showing a whole slate of romantic classics all weekend. Films include "The Princess Bride," "The Notebook," "10 Things I Hate About You," "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," "Twilight" and more. Tickets are available for screenings at the Mueller and Downtown locations.

If you're looking for love or just want to go dancing with your sweetheart, The Belmont is hosting a Silent Disco Pre-Valentine Dance Party on Friday. Upon check in, attendees will receive either a green glowstick necklace signaling they are "single & available," a yellow necklace indicating "it's complicated" or a pink necklace meaning they're "off the market."

Still looking for something to give your significant other? You might be able to find the perfect gift at the Feels So Good Valentine's Day Market on Sunday. Or if you're just looking to spread the love, the Put Your Love Into the Universe: Love Note Reading event Friday at Blue Owl Brewing might be for you.

Who has the best Bloody Mary in town? Austinites have a chance to cast their ballots Saturday at the Bloody Mary Festival at Fair Market.

The festival – which will feature food and drink selections from local companies, as well as temporary tattoos, photo ops and more – is split into two sessions. VIP access for the first session runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and general admission runs from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. VIP for the second session runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., while general admission runs from 3:45 to 6 p.m.

VIP tickets are still available for both sessions, as are general admission tickets for Session 2.

When: Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Fair Market, located at 1100 E. Fifth Street

Super Bowl LVII watch parties

The big day is almost here! On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl LVII.

Here are just a few of the Austin bars and breweries hosting watch parties:

Other events happening this weekend: