Blue Starlite Drive-in launching aquatic movie experiences at Lady Bird Lake

AUSTIN, Texas — Have you ever watched a movie while floating on a lake? Soon, you'll be able to do just that on Lady Bird Lake.

Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-in is creating two different aquatic cinema experiences.

Moviegoers can sit on a waterfront platform with a 20-foot movie screen and city views. Those interested will also be able to join from their own kayak or paddle board for a "boat-in" experience. Weekly screenings start on Aug. 25.

Once a month, on Wednesdays, Blue Starlite will also collaborate with Capital Cruises for a Capital Cruise cinema experience. You'll be able to watch a film on the upper deck of a boat on Lady Bird Lake while cruising around. The monthly cruises start on Sept. 14.

Prices for the waterfront experience range from $20-$40 while the cruise cinema ranges from $35-$60.

If you want a private waterfront or boat experience, you'll be able to do that too.

Check out the Blue Starlite website for upcoming movies and showtimes.

