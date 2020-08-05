AUSTIN, Texas — Need a full-blown haircut or maybe just a trim?

Seems like a lot of us do and it shows.

On the first day hair salons and barbershops were allowed to reopen amid Gov. Greg Abbott's new order to reopen Texas, wait times met – and in some cases exceeded – two or three hours at popular salon chains.

Popular hair salon chains with online check ins, such as Great Clips, Sports Clips and Super Cuts, showed wait times anywhere from and hour and a half to more than three hours.

A screenshot of Great Clips' online check in map Friday morning showed a great number of locations still closed, but the ones that chose to reopen showed wait times of up to 180-plus minutes.

Another popular choice, particularly for men, Sports Clips showed wait times of at least two hours at barbershops citywide.

Supercuts locations in the Austin area did not show wait times on its online check in map, but rather prompted customers to call the store to get an estimated wait time.

"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, please contact your salon directly for their most up-to-date hours," the Supercuts website said.

KVUE called more than 15 Supercuts locations Friday morning and none picked up. Most answering machines said the line was busy and to call back later, while others said the voicemail box was full.

With the reopening, hair salons are required to follow certain guidelines. You can read about those guidelines here.

