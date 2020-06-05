AUSTIN, Texas — After being closed for weeks, hair salons, along with barbershops, tanning salons, nail salons and cosmetology salons, can reopen on Friday.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the reopening during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Mary Joy Garcia, the owner of Holy Misfit Salon, said she wasn't expecting to hear the announcement today but is excited to open back up again.

"I'm probably just going to take one to two clients a day and space them out really far apart so I have time to sanitize and make sure they have hand sanitizer when they walk through the door," said Garcia. "We'll both wear masks."

R.J. Paulsen, the owner of James Paige Salon, said he doesn't think they'll be opening on Friday.

"Obviously we want to do what’s right by our clients as far as getting them in, but also making sure that we can fall in line with any regulations that are going to come down the pipe here," said Paulsen. "It’s not a lot of time to prepare, whether that be face shields, masks are extremely difficult to come by right now, and the price is jacked up on Amazon, all that. It’s going to be difficult to meet some of those, I think, by Friday."

Paulsen said opening next week is more likely for them.

While he said he never expected to be unemployed, Paulsen said his staff and customers' health is the priority, and he doesn't want to open until everyone is comfortable with a plan in place.

The guidelines for salons are as follows:

There can be only one customer per stylist.

It's recommended to use an appointment system only.

If walk-ins are allowed or if people are waiting inside, people must be able to wait six feet away from others. If that is not possible, people will have to wait outside.

The stations must be six feet apart.

It's recommended that both customers and stylists wear face masks.

