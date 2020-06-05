AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Gregg Abbott announced on Tuesday, May 5, that hair, tanning, nail and cosmetology salons would be able to reopen starting May 8 with certain guidelines.

The guidelines are as follows:

There can be only one customer per stylist.

It's recommended to use an appointment system only.

If walk-ins are allowed or if people are waiting inside, people must be able to wait six feet away from others. If that is not possible, people will have to wait outside.

The stations must be six feet apart.

It's recommended that both customers and stylists wear face masks.

Additionally, Gov. Abbott announced that public swimming pools would also be able to reopen on May 8 and gyms would be able to reopen with 25% capacity on May 18.

