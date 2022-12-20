x
Austin's Trail of Lights canceled Tuesday night due to rainfall

Refunds will be issued to Tuesday night's ticketholders.

AUSTIN, Texas — Heavy rainfall from Monday has forced Austin's Trail of Lights to cancel its festivities Tuesday night.

Organizers announced the decision Tuesday afternoon, citing heavy rain and a lack of drying conditions at Zilker Park.    

Due to the saturation, the City of Austin has closed the park and canceled events to prevent safety risks and protect against park damages.

According to Trail of Lights, ticketholders to Tuesday night's events will receive information regarding their refunds.

Click here to view the calendar for the remaining season.

