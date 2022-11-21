x
Holidays

LIST: Austin restaurants, shops to visit while family is in town for Thanksgiving, Christmas

Choosing where to dine or shop in the Austin area can be overwhelming. This guide can help.

AUSTIN, Texas — The holiday season is here, and that might mean you have family visiting for Thanksgiving or Christmas. 

You might find yourself looking for a restaurant to take Mom and Dad to or a shop Grandma might like. But Austin is full of great spots, so choosing where to go can be overwhelming. 

Luckily, KVUE has done a lot of reporting on locally-owned restaurants, shops and more to highlight the local business owners that make Austin unique. Below are a few lists to help you narrow down where to take your family while they're in town.

First, you can treat the family to a meal or sweet treat at one of these restaurants featured in our Keep Austin Local series:

You can also grab yourself a cup of cheer at any of these festive pop-ups and bars.

Looking for somewhere to do a little holiday shopping as a family? Check out these shops previously featured on Keep Austin Local:

For even more previously featured local businesses, check out our Keep Austin Local page

And if you're looking to be more intentional and support a minority-owned local business, check out the restaurants, shops and more compiled in these lists:

Finally, if you're looking to partake in some festive fun while your family is in town, Austin has plenty of options. Here are just a few suggestions: 

