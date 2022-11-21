LIST: Austin restaurants, shops to visit while family is in town for Thanksgiving, Christmas

AUSTIN, Texas — The holiday season is here, and that might mean you have family visiting for Thanksgiving or Christmas.
You might find yourself looking for a restaurant to take Mom and Dad to or a shop Grandma might like. But Austin is full of great spots, so choosing where to go can be overwhelming.
Luckily, KVUE has done a lot of reporting on locally-owned restaurants, shops and more to highlight the local business owners that make Austin unique. Below are a few lists to help you narrow down where to take your family while they're in town.
First, you can treat the family to a meal or sweet treat at one of these restaurants featured in our Keep Austin Local series:
- 309 Coffee
- Almarah Mediterranean Cuisine
- Antonelli's Cheese Shop
- Backspace Pizza
- Brown’s Bar-B-Que
- Cajun Skillet
- Casa Costa Bake Shop
- Counter Culture
- Cupprimo
- Cypress Grill
- Ecuadorian Chocolate Factory
- El Patio
- Emerald Tavern Games and Café
- Genuine Joe Coffee House
- Habanero Mexican Café
- The Hive
- Hoover's Cooking
- JewBoy Burgers
- Kick Butt Coffee
- Kinda Tropical
- Kome Sushi Kitchen
- Lammes Candies
- Malone Coffee
- Milano Cafe
- NeWorlDeli
- Opal Divine's
- Pacha Organic Café
- The Perfect Bite
- Reale’s Pizza and Café
- San Francisco Bakery and Café
- Stars Café
- Stay While Coffee
- The Sweet Parlor Bakery
- Teal House Coffee and Bakery
- Top Notch Hamburgers
- West Pecan Coffee and Beer
- ZuZu Handmade Mexican Food
You can also grab yourself a cup of cheer at any of these festive pop-ups and bars.
Looking for somewhere to do a little holiday shopping as a family? Check out these shops previously featured on Keep Austin Local:
- Aaron's Rock and Roll
- Anna's Toy Depot
- Art Escape
- Atown
- Austin Gift Company
- Blair's Western Wear
- BookWoman
- Modern Redux
- The Paper + Craft Pantry
- Parts & Labour
- Patchouli Joe's Books and Indulgences
- Personally Yours
- Pink Flamingo Plant Co.
- Prototype Vintage Design
- RESTART CBD
- Room Service Vintage
- Sea of Beads
- Slow North
- Stardust Vintage
- Take Heart
- Terra Toys
- Tribe Comics and Games
- Turquoise Trading Post
For even more previously featured local businesses, check out our Keep Austin Local page.
And if you're looking to be more intentional and support a minority-owned local business, check out the restaurants, shops and more compiled in these lists:
Finally, if you're looking to partake in some festive fun while your family is in town, Austin has plenty of options. Here are just a few suggestions:
- Christmas Light Show at Mozart's Coffee
- Peppermint Parkway at the Circuit of the Americas
- Austin Trail of Lights
- "A Christmas Carol" at the ZACH Theatre
- Ballet Austin's "The Nutcracker"
Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter