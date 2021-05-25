x
Austin's oldest cemetery damaged in car crash

Austin police have not yet reported information on this case, but neighbors said multiple gravestones were damaged.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's oldest cemetery is dealing with damage after a car plowed through headstones early Tuesday morning.

Surveillance video from a neighbor captured the sound of that car hitting the fence at Oakwood Cemetery, which is near 14th and Navasota Street in East Austin.

Neighbors said the car destroyed multiple tombstones and crews already fixed the fence.

Police have not yet told us if they've arrested or cited anyone for this crash.

