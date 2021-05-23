Missing swimmer's body found on Padre Island after two day search

The body of 18-year-old Andru Bas was found around 4 p.m. Tuesday after Bas had been missing since Sunday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County ESD #2 posted to social media at approximately 4 p.m. that the body of 18-year-old Andru Bas has been found.

ESD 2, Corpus Christi Fire Department and several volunteers have been on the North Jetty on Padre Island since Sunday searching for Bas.

Officials said Bas was swimming with his 16-year-old brother when both began having trouble with the current on Sunday. The 16-year-old was rescued by a nearby surfer.

The US Coast Guard suspended their search for Bas around 2 p.m. Tuesday after covering 787 nautical miles in 23 hours. Hours later, Bas was found by local first responders.

"I heard a yell and so I started paddling over because I just felt the feeling that I should, and I just heard him saying 'help, help, help!' so I just told him to grab onto my board and he grabbed onto the front of it," the surfer said.

Coast Guard crews used a helicopter and boat to search the water and beach shoreline.

