Interim Austin police chief will be announced Monday

AUSTIN, Texas — The interim chief of the Austin Police Department will be announced Monday morning during a news conference with city leaders.
Current Chief Brian Manley is retiring on March 28 after more than three decades with the department.
City Manager Spencer Cronk, Assistant City Manager Rey Arellano and city human resources director Joya Hayes will announce the interim chief and details of the search for a permanent chief during a 10 a.m. news conference.
Manley announced in February that he would retire. He became chief in June of 2018 after leading the city through the Austin bombings.
In a memo sent to the city manager on Feb. 1, Manley said, "Today marks 30 years to the day my father pinned my Austin police Department badge on me for the first time. The sense of pride he had, along with that of my mother and brothers, can only be matched by my sense of gratitude for having been able to serve our community these past three decades. As most things in life come to an end at some point, my career with APD will do so as well with my retirement on March 28, 2021."
His retirement decision comes after public scrutiny of the department over the handling of the controversial use-of-force cases that prompted calls for Manley’s resignation.
The interim and permanent chief both require council approval.
