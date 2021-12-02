Austin Police Chief Brian Manley stepping down after more than 30 years with department

He had served as interim before becoming the lone finalist as chief in May 2018, two months after he was praised for the department's handling of a serial bomber.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley will step down next month after more than 30 years with the department and in the midst of a policing crossroads in Austin and across the nation.

Manley's announcement, which was set for Friday morning, comes after he marked three decades with the department Feb. 1, a goal he has said he wanted to reach before leaving.

His decision also comes after ongoing scrutiny of Manley and the department in the aftermath of the controversial use of force incidents that led to calls for his resignation.

City Manager Spencer Cronk will likely announce an interim chief in the coming days and is expected to conduct a national search for Manley's successor. Both the interim and next chief require council approval.

Manley had served as interim before becoming the lone finalist as chief in May 2018, two months after he was praised for the department's handling of a serial bomber incident.

At the time, Mayor Steve Adler said Manley had "earned the position," but his appointment was met with a more tepid response from some community activists who questioned whether Manley could implement needed change in policing.

During his tenure, Manley has enjoyed support among the rank-and-file, and has instituted wellness programs for officers while also working to boost morale during times of community distrust. He also has been supportive by many of Austin's civic groups, including the Greater Austin Crime Commission, which said in a statement Friday morning that Manley has "led the Austin Police Department with character and integrity during difficult moments for our community."

However, he faced criticism for not quickly addressing allegations that a former assistant chief used racist language -- a situation for which Manley later apologized.

In the past 10 months, scrutiny has intensified with the shooting death of Michael Ramos and serious injuries to multiple protestors in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

Manley is expected to make public statement's about his departure along with Cronk later Friday.