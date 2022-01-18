With freezing temperatures on the way, here's how TxDOT is preparing roads

With possible freezing temperatures on the way in Central Texas, TxDOT is prepping highways and bridges early.

AUSTIN, Texas — As we dive deeper into winter, cooler temperatures are making their way to Central Texas.

Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) crews are already pre-treating roads and bridges.

"We're focusing on what we call tier one and tier two. Those are the those are the major routes. So if you think of a highway, a state highway that you get on ... those will definitely get treated," said Diann Hodges, communications director of TxDOT.

Road crews will use a brine solution as a first step on overpasses and bridges to prevent them from freezing. If severe weather rolls in, a magnesium chloride product will be placed on top of icy surfaces to help melt the ice.

"We don't have snowplows in Central Texas, but we do have equipment that we can use to clear any snow that that would accumulate. But I don't think we're going to see that this time around," said Hodges.

After last year's deadly winter storm, TxDOT has restocked all supplies.

Road crews want to remind drivers to avoid travel and slow down if you do go out during wintry weather conditions.

The City of Austin does have a winter weather response plan, which includes how the City handles potential ice and snow impacts. The plans are tailored to the conditions, which can vary, and their responses are adjusted accordingly, according to Elizabeth Ferrer from the Austin Public Works Department.

"Public Works will be following our standard protocol to closely monitor conditions and be in regular communication with the Emergency Operations Center (EOC)," said Ferrer.

Street and Bridge Operations’ (SBO) crews and equipment will be available to respond as needed. The ground is too warm for ice to accumulate for the duration of this shorter freeze, but SBO crews will be regularly measuring street and specific bridge temperatures to be sure conditions are safe. To support the City’s first responders, there will be trucks loaded with sand to respond to fire, EMS and police requests.