AUSTIN, Texas — The coldest day of the season hit Austin Monday night, bringing with it freezing temperatures and leaving behind roads susceptible to icy conditions.

The Texas Department of Transportation de-iced many roads and highways early Tuesday morning, however, there are still extra precautions drivers should remember when getting behind the wheel in this weather.

Here are some tips:

Drop speeds down below the speed limit. Those are set at normal weather conditions, not winter weather ones.

Keep three times the typical distance away from another vehicle.

Be cautious on overpasses, ramps, and bridges; all areas that tend to freeze first.

If your vehicle begins to slide, TxDOT recommends easing off the gas pedal or brakes and steering into the direction of the skin until the driver regains control.

While the temperatures are always fluctuating in Austin, more days like these are likely as winter gets closer. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) suggested drivers get a maintenance check on their cars to ensure they are functioning properly.

The cold weather also causes tire pressure to decrease. While this is normal, NHTSA said it is important to keep an eye on the pressure to prevent it from dropping too low and popping the tire.

Finally, give yourself plenty of time to get to a destination safely. That includes time to defrost windows and slow down on the roads.

