Austin police investigating suspicious death involving juvenile victim

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death involving a juvenile victim.

The male victim was found at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Lazy Creek Drive, near Lyndon B. Johnson High School. Police have not released a cause of death.

Police said there were multiple people inside the home, but no one else was hurt. Everyone is cooperating with the police as they investigate.

Because this incident occurred near LBJ High School, police have notified Austin ISD officials. However, police have not said if the victim was a student at the school.