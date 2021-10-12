Hutto police investigating after one injured in 'tragic incident' involving high school students

Counselors will be available on campus this week, the district said.

At least one person was seriously injured in a "tragic incident" over the weekend involving high school students in Hutto, according to Hutto ISD.

The district said the incident happened off campus and that, because the Hutto Police Department is currently investigating, not much more information can be shared at this time.

KVUE has reached out to Hutto police for more information. This story will be updated once received.

The following letter was shared by the district on Monday:

Dear Students, Staff and Parents,

We have been made aware of a tragic incident that occurred over the weekend in our city involving two of our high school students. One of them was seriously injured. We are limited on what we can share as Hutto police are investigating.

This is difficult news for all of us, especially for those students and staff members close to those involved. Please know that you are not alone, and that we are here to support you. Additional counselors were on the HHS campus today and will be available throughout the rest of the week.

Our thoughts are with the families at this time. We will share more information with you as we can.

Respectfully,

Celina Estrada Thomas, PhD

Hutto ISD Superintendent

Jonathan Smith, Principal

Hutto High School