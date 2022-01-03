SXSW announces lineup for 3-day free shows at Outdoor Stage, other free events

From March 17-19, you'll be able to catch free shows at the Outdoor Stage at Lady Bird Lake.

AUSTIN, Texas — SXSW has announced its lineup for its popular and free three-day Outdoor Stage performances.

The Outdoor Stage is located at Lady Bird Lake and Vic Mathias Shores at 800 Riverside Drive. The three-day concert series will run from March 17 through March 19.

Here's a breakdown of the lineup for each day, although they are subject to change.

Thursday, March 17

5 – 5:30 p.m.: Croy and the Boys

5:50 p.m. – 6:20 p.m.: Kalu and the Electric Joint

6:40 p.m. – 7:25 p.m.: ...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead

7:45 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.: Heartless Bastards

8:50 p.m. – 9:40 p.m.: Golden Dawn Arkestra

Friday, March 18

5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Jane N’ The Jungle

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.: The Dumes

7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.: The Warning

8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.: Sammy Hagar and the Circle

Saturday, March 19

5 p.m.: TBD

6 p.m.: TBD

7 p.m.: Houndmouth

8 p.m.: Mt Joy

Gates open each day at 4 p.m.

While the Outdoor Stage is one of SXSW's biggest free events, there are many other free events the festival is offering.

On March 12 and March 13, the Wellness Expo at the Palmer Evnts Center will feature events for your mind and body.

Starting at 11:30 a.m. on March 12 at the Long Center Terrace, Disney+ will host free outdoor screenings.

You can subscribe for free SXSW events online and check out daily events on the festival's website.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube