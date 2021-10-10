St. Edward's University says 'false alarms' sent out via mass notification system

The first message stated that there was a dangerous situation on campus. Two more were sent for an armed intruder and a weather emergency.

AUSTIN, Texas — Messages sent from St. Edward's University's safety pages on social media indicated that there were "a dangerous situation," "an armed intruder on campus," and a "weather emergency" all within a 15-minute time period.

KVUE reached out to APD about the messages and the department said they had no units responding to the area.

Very shortly after the alarming messages were released, the same page said the notices that had come out were "false alarms."

Here is a look at the messages sent out:

6 p.m., Oct. 10 –"#SEUAlert DANGEROUS SITUATION ON MAIN CAMPUS. The appropriate personnel are responding. If on campus, be cautious. If off campus, avoid area. Continue to check SEU Campus Safety Twitter or Facebook (facebook.com/SEUSafety) for incident updates."

6:09 p.m., Oct. 10 – "#SEUAlert ARMED INTRUDER ON MAIN CAMPUS. The appropriate personnel are responding. Seek secure location if on campus. Avoid area if off campus. Continue to check SEU Campus Safety Twitter or Facebook (facebook.com/SEUSafety) for incident updates."

6:09 p.m., Oct. 10 – "#SEUAlert WEATHER EMERGENCY MAIN CAMPUS. If on campus, seek shelter immediately in nearest building. Continue to check SEU Campus Safety Twitter or Facebook (facebook.com/SEUSafety) for incident updates."

6:10 p.m., Oct. 10 – "#SEUAlert DANGEROUS SITUATION ON MAIN CAMPUS. The appropriate personnel are responding. If on campus, be cautious. If off campus, avoid area. Continue to check SEU Campus Safety Twitter or Facebook (facebook.com/SEUSafety) for incident updates."

6:18 p.m., Oct. 10 – "IMPORTANT: The notices that have come out over the last 15-20 minutes are FALSE ALARMS. There is not a dangerous situation on campus at this time. The last tweets are apparently an issue with our mass notification system and we are working through the issue."

KVUE has reached out to St. Edward's University about the messages sent out and have not yet heard back.