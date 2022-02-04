City of Austin settles first police brutality lawsuit linked to 2020 protests

Many protesters were hospitalized amid the summer protests after they were shot with beanbag rounds.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin has settled the first in a series of lawsuits alleging police brutality after the protests of 2020, according to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The settlement, one of around a dozen, was approved Thursday by the Austin City Council. It involved Arianna Chaves, who reportedly received a concussion after she was shot in the head with a beanbag round.

Chavez was among the thousands of people who gathered in Downtown Austin after the police killing of Houston man George Floyd in Minneapolis. A total of 19 people were reportedly hospitalized in the area during the protests.

According to the Statesman, Chavez will receive $150,000 from the City if she ends further claims against the City and and the unnamed officer who shot her.

The Statesman reports that the vote came down 10-1, with Council Member Mackenzie Kelly casting the sole vote against.

In 2020, KVUE learned that at least 11 police officers were disciplined for their actions during the Memorial Day protests. Some were suspended with more training required. And, in 2021, an Office of Police Oversight report found that the APD chose not to investigate most complaints brought against officers after the summer protests

