11 Austin police officers disciplined for actions during Memorial Day weekend protests

Some officers were suspended with additional training required, and more serious cases resulting in injuries to protestors are pending.

AUSTIN, Texas — Eleven Austin police officers have been disciplined for their actions during the Memorial Day protests, KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski has learned.

Some officers were suspended with additional training required, and more serious cases resulting in injuries to protestors are pending, Plohetski says.

The Austin Police Department has a number of pending lawsuits against officers for excessive use of force surrounding protests during the May protests, most recently on Monday.

In October, the APD announced it had placed two additional officers on administrative leave for the protests, bringing the total number of disciplines to seven at the time.

NEW: 11 Austin police have been disciplined for their actions during the Memorial Day protests, officials say. Some were suspended with additional training required. More serious cases resulting in injuries to protestors are pending. Officials expected to release more info soon. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) December 2, 2020

The incidents occurred between May 30-31 during the first weekend of police brutality protests in Austin. The department is investigating the use of less-lethal force, like beanbag rounds, on protesters.

RELATED:

On Nov. 30, an Austin police officer was suspended for 10 days after he was accused of referring to a protester as "that gay dude."

Officers that have been identified by APD for disciplinary action thus far are:

Officer Jeffrey Teng

Officer Eric Heim

Officer Nicholas Gebhart

Officer Kyu An

Officer Kyle Felton

Officer Derrick Lehman

Officer John Siegel

Officer Ryan Seweryn

Officials are expected to release more information soon.