List: Austin businesses looted during protests

AUSTIN, Texas — On May 30 and May 31, protesters took to the city of Austin to call for justice for the deaths of George Floyd and Michael Ramos, who died at the hands of police.

Much of the protests remained peaceful but, unfortunately, some looting did occur. Here are some of the businesses that were looted during the Austin protests.

World Liquor and Tobacco

Following the protest on May 31, World Liquor Tobacco was hit by looters twice, once at midnight and once at approximately 2 a.m. Monday morning.

The store manager told KVUE the owners are Pakistani and have worked hard to operate this business for the past 10 years.

Shell Gas Station

This locally owned gas station was also hit by looters following the protest on May 31. The owner told KVUE's Kalyn Norwood that the looting occurred around midnight, despite windows and doors being boarded up.

Private Stock Premium Boutique

Private Stock Premium Boutique on Sixth Street was looted during the protest on May 30.

Lone Star Souvenir and Food Mart

Shortly after Private Stock Premium Boutique was looted on May 30, looters hit Lone Star Souvenir and Food Mart just down the block.

Target

Austin police responded to a Target store located at 5621 N. Interstate 35 after receiving reports of looting on May 31.

If you have any photos or videos of Austin businesses looted or damaged during the protests, you can reach out to KVUEdigital@kvue.com.