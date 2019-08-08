AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pride created its first-ever hiring event and career fair, WorQ it Out!

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, dozens of LGBTQIA+ job seekers will be able to connect with inclusive employers. The event will be held at Workforce Solutions Capital Area Northview Business Center, 9001 N. Interstate Highway 35 #110 in Austin.

Work it Out! will be the region's first large-scale recruiting event aimed at providing jobs and resources for members of sexual and gender minorities.

The event is free and will provide jobs from a variety of fields promoting jobs, internships, career opportunities and educational programs.

WorQ it Out! is sponsored by Austin Pride, in partnership with Workforce Solutions Capital Area.

