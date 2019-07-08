AUSTIN, Texas — As the Austin Pride Festival kicks off, Austin police want more people to report anti-LGBTQ+ crimes.

On Wednesday, the department launched a new Safe Place initiative. Its goal is to encourage victims of these crimes and school bullying to report them.

The Austin Police Department said it hopes to increase public trust in law enforcement.

Safe Place was started by the Seattle Police Department to increase feelings of safety in the community. That program expanded in 2018 to include anyone who may have been a victim of a bias crime.

As part of the program, businesses can place an easily recognizable decal at their entrances as a signal for victims of hate crimes that the location has partnered with the police, will call 911 on their behalf and stay with them until police arrive.

Tom Rapp/KVUE

The initiative has been taken up by more than 200 police agencies throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Businesses interested in participating in the Safe Place initiative can register with police on the City of Austin website.

