Austin Pride's 30th year postponed until August 2021

"We will continue to show resilience in the face of adversity, solidarity through love and celebrate the spirit of pride."

AUSTIN, Texas — Although Pride Month is upon the nation, and even though Austin Pride isn't celebrated until August, event organizers shared some solemn news this week – Austin Pride 2020 is canceled due to the coronavirus.

Austin Pride made the announcement on its website this week, stating:

"When the COVID-19 pandemic came to Austin in March, it brought with it unprecedented uncertainty not only for our city, but also for our community. There has been much loss. Lost jobs, lost economic opportunities, lost connections and tragically the loss of lives. In March, when the City of Austin cancelled large gatherings and issued stay at home orders, we were hopeful that our event was far enough away, in August, that the Festival and Parade would go on as it has for the last 30 years.

The Austin Pride board has wanted nothing more than to be able to provide a safe event space for the LGBTQIA+ community to celebrate who we are in August. Sadly, this year we will not be able to do that. As a board we feel the health and safety of everyone comes first and foremost and the most responsible decision for us and for our community, is to postpone until August 2021.

This is not the news we’d hoped to bring you. While we are saddened that August will look different for us this year, and while we mourn that we will not be able to come together, we are reminded that Austin Pride began 30 years ago in another pandemic, one that has disproportionately affected the LGBTQIA+ community, especially amongst people of color.

We will continue to show resilience in the face of adversity, solidarity through love and celebrate the spirit of pride."

PHOTOS: KVUE parties at Austin Pride parade 1/24

2/24

3/24

4/24

5/24

6/24

7/24

8/24

9/24

10/24

11/24

12/24

13/24

14/24

15/24

16/24

17/24

18/24

19/24

20/24

21/24

22/24

23/24

24/24 1 / 24

The announcement comes as the area is seeing a new spike in cases and hospitalizations. Austin and Travis County have also entered Stage 4 of its risk-based guidelines.

In Stage 4, higher-risk individuals (those over the age of 65 and those who have chronic medical conditions) are asked to avoid social gatherings and any gatherings greater than two people. These individuals should also avoid all non-essential travel and avoid dining and shopping unless it’s essential.

Lower-risk citizens are urged to avoid social gatherings and any gatherings greater than 10 people, non-essential travel, and to avoid dining and shopping except with expanded essential businesses.