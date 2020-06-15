Austin enters Stage 4 COVID-19 risk-based level after spike in hospitalizations

Austin Mayor Steve Adler wrote in a Sunday letter warning of the spike in local hospitalizations.

AUSTIN, Texas — With 30 new hospital admissions reported on Sunday, Austin's seven-day moving average eclipsed 20, which moves the City into Stage Four (out of five total levels) of its COVID-19 risk-based levels.

The City of Austin released the new numbers on their COVID-19 webpage.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler wrote in a Sunday letter warning of the spike in local hospitalizations. Read the mayor's full letter here.

"We have some decisions to make and trade-offs to consider as we approach the red zone," Adler wrote. "Make no mistake, we will be seeing more hospitalizations and deaths. We need the governor's help enforcing masks and social distancing if we are to keep reopening the economy without overwhelming hospitals."

Adler told KVUE on Friday he was tested for COVID-19 this week and reminded residents to social distance, wear a mask, stay home if they're sick and get tested if they have been exposed or are experiencing symptoms.

"I did. I got tested myself," Adler said on KVUE Daybreak. "I videotaped it and then showed it on my social media channel. I took, from beginning to end, maybe five, 10 minutes tops. The actual test itself ... it's not fun. Feels a little funny, but it's real fast and it's over quickly. It does not hurt. Right now, the testing is free. I just have to go online, take the assessment and we're urging people to go ahead and do that. Most importantly, if you're not feeling well, you need to stay home."

Practice good hygiene, stay home if you're sick, and avoid other people who are sick. Maintain social distancing and wear fabric face coverings in public. Avoid non-essential travel, all social gatherings, and any gatherings of more than two people

CHART: COVID-19 guidelines to follow in Austin 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5