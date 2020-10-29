Austin police places two additional officers on administrative duty following May protest incidents

The department previously identified five officers involved in those incidents.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has placed two additional officers on paid administrative duty following investigations into nine protest-related incidents.

The incidents occurred between May 30-31 during the first weekend of police brutality protests in Austin. The department is investigating the use of less-lethal force, like beanbag rounds, on protesters.

The additional officers involved in the incidents were identified Thursday as:

Officer Jeffrey Teng, 4 years with APD

Officer Eric Heim, 5.5 years with APD

Previously, APD identified five officers involved in the incidents as:

Officer Nicholas Gebhart, 7.5 years with APD

Officer Kyu An, 3.5 years with APD

Officer Kyle Felton, 1 year with APD

Officer Derrick Lehman, 10 years with APD

Officer John Siegel, 3.5 years with APD

Several protesters were injured during the first weekend of protests, including a 20-year-old man who was mistakenly hit in the head by a beanbag round. Another injured protester recently filed a lawsuit against the department.

After the protests, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said the use of beanbags for crowd control has been discontinued at the department.

The incidents remain under investigation.