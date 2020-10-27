Austin ISD places Casis Elementary principal on leave

In a letter to parents, AISD officials said the principal was placed on administrative leave, effective immediately.

AUSTIN, Texas — Samuel Tinnon, the principal of Casis Elementary School, has been placed on leave, district officials have confirmed to KVUE.

In a letter sent to parents, Associate Superintendent for Elementary Schools Gilbert Hicks said Tinnon was placed on leave on Friday. He did not provide any other information.

“Your child’s education, health and well-being remain at the forefront of our work,” wrote Hicks. “Because this is an administrative matter, we cannot offer further details at this time. As always, we appreciate your support and commitment to the students and staff at Casis Elementary School.”

Tinnon was selected to receive the Distinguished Principal Award in the African American Heritage Celebration and was a finalist for 2020 district principal of the year, according to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

Rebecca Phillips will serve as the interim principal in the meantime. Phillips worked in the office of the area superintendent as the administrative supervisor of elementary schools prior to stepping in at Casis.

Starting on Nov. 2, the district will reopen all campuses to all students wishing to learn in person.