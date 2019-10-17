AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Police say Louella Renee Addison, 53, may be in the Riverside, Oltorf, Willow Creek or South Pleasant Valley areas. She may also go by "Lovella Renee" or Renee.

She was last seen on Sept. 13. and police say she is known to leave for a couple weeks at a time, but she has not yet returned. She was last seen wearing a green, knee-length dress, black slide fashion shoes and a black purse.

She is described as a black female who is five feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Ms. Addison's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the APD Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250 (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.). You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

