JONESTOWN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) are attempting to recover a boater from Devil's Cove in Lake Travis.

At around 8:30 p.m. Monday, ATCEMS tweeted that multiple ATCEMS, Lake Travis Fire Rescue and STAR Flight assets were responding to a reported water rescue in the 18000 block of Breakwater Drive.

The initial reports were that a person "fell off the back" of a boat and had not resurfaced. Two fire rescue boats were on the water at the last known location of the subject with STAR Flight overhead providing assistance at around 8:50 p.m.

ATCEMS told KVUE that the victim's last known location was at Old Burnet Road and Lantern View.

At 9:21 p.m., ATCEMS said that after an extensive surface and aerial search of the victim's reported last known location, Incident Command determined to transition the rescue into "recovery mode."

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said that a search team will assemble on Tuesday and develop a search grid based on where the victim was last seen.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

