AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run last month.

The incident happened on Oct. 16 around 3 a.m. at the Capital Plaza shopping center.

The vehicle involved appears to be a newer Ford F-250 or F-350 dually pickup truck. It is silver in color and it's likely a 2016-2019 model. The truck had tires in its bed when the incident occurred. A photograph is shown below.

If you have any information, call police at 512-974-4278.

Austin Police Department

