AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE: The missing elderly woman was found safe Wednesday morning, according to Austin police.

PREVIOUS: The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing elderly woman.

According to police, 87-year-old Virgina Oliver was last seen at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at her residence located near 5000 Greenheart Drive in Austin.

Police believe she is in her vehicle which is a 2002 white Honda Civic with handicap Texas license plate 1LJGV.

Police described Oliver as a white woman who is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and about 160 pounds. She has white hair and blue eyes. Police said they do not know what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately or the Missing Persons Unit at 512-973-5250.

