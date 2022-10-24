Austin police launch gun surrender program after 2-year hiatus

On Oct. 25, APD is holding a no-questions-asked gun surrender service where citizens can turn over their unwanted firearms and ammunition.

AUSTIN, Texas — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Austin Police Department will host a gun surrender service.

The even will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Robert Martinez Sr. Central East Substation at 812 Springdale Road.

The initiative also aims to promote responsible gun ownership and provide education on properly securing firearms, police said.

Attendees are asked not to walk into the substation with a visible gun or ammunition. Guns should not be loaded, and guns and ammunition should be in separate bags. Leave the gun or ammunition in the car (trunk or back seat) or bagged (if on foot).

When arriving, you are asked to tell an officer you are there to turn in a gun, and the will safely retrieve it.

APD said it provides free gun locks to Austin residents. You can pick up gun locks at the following locations between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday:

Clinton-Hunter South Substation, 404 Ralph Ablanedo Drive

Robert T. Martinez Central East Substation, 812 Springdale Road

APD Headquarters, 715 E. Eighth St.

Jaime Padron North Substation, 12425 Lamplight Village Ave. – call 512-974-5500 to schedule a pickup

For educational material and programs on safe gun storage, you can visit Lock Arms for Life, which Provides educational materials and programs on safe gun storage and distributes free gun locks and safety cases.