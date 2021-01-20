Austin PD in touch with feds to determine if officers participated in insurrection

An organization representing major city chiefs recommends collaboration with FBI to root out extremism.

AUSTIN, Texas — An organization representing the police chiefs in the nation's largest cities has recommended that local agencies work with federal law enforcement to determine whether any officer participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

In a letter to members of Congress, the organization said that "we know that several current and former local law enforcement officers, firefighters and military members engaged in lawful behavior and violated their oath of office."

The letter said local agencies should work with federal agents to evaluate tips and possibly use facial recognition technology to determine whether any officer participated in the Capitol riot.

Major Cities Chief letter | Police | Crimes House Committee on Oversight and Reform 2157 Rayburn House Office Building Washington, DC 20515 On behalf of the Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA), I write in response to your letter requesting information surrounding law enforcement officers who engaged in unlawful activity at the U.S. Capitol.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said he has been in touch with FBI special agent in charge for this federal region and offered any assistance should they receive information that an Austin officer participated in the insurrection. He said he has offered to share photographs with officers with the FBI to use facial recognition technology if needed. However, officials said there is no indication that an Austin officer was at the Capitol.

The organization also said, in response to a Congressional inquiry about how police can root out extremism, that it also recommends that agencies conduct ongoing training to emphasize racial, religious and cultural sensitivity.

"To be clear, officers who subscribe to violent extremism, racism and hate have no place in our profession," the letter concluded.