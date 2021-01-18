FBI: San Antonio suspect arrested, charged in Capitol riot

The San Antonio FBI confirmed that a local suspect has been taken into custody, but the person's identity and charges were not revealed.

SAN ANTONIO — An official with the San Antonio FBI confirmed that a local suspect was arrested for allegedly participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

The suspect's identity and charges were not immediately revealed. We will update this story as it develops.

Several Texans have been arrested since the deadly attack on the building as Congress debated certifying the election victory of Joe Biden.

Prosecutors say retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Rendall Brock Jr., who was photographed on the Senate floor wearing tactical gear and carrying zip-tie handcuffs, intended to take hostages and perhaps even execute members of the U.S. government.

Jenna Ryan, of Carrollton, violated two offenses according to a criminal complaint: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or ground without authority, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

During a Facebook Live from the attack, she said, “Y’all know who to hire for your realtor. Jenna Ryan for your realtor,” according to the complaint.