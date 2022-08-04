Austin Opera gets grant to expand Spanish–language outreach

Austin’s opera company has received just over $3-million to expand its Spanish-language offerings.

AUSTIN, Texas — There's big news this week from the world of music in Austin.

Austin Opera says it’s received the largest gift in company history -- a $3.3 million contribution from Austin philanthropists Sarah and Ernest Butler.

The contribution will seed a $3 million endowment fund to support Spanish language vocal and operatic programming.

“This gift will form an endowed fund that will support anything we do in Spanish and a Hispanic and a Latin text work here at Austin opera in perpetuity,” said Annie Burridge, general director and CEO of Austin Opera. “It also funds the creation of a brand new position here at the opera”

That new position at Austin Opera will be filled by Claudia Chapa, who will serve as its first-ever curator of Hispanic and Latinx programming.