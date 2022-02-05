Austin Justice Coalition fighting for new police contract negotiations

City of Austin Emergency Medical Services staff are also pushing for more rights.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Justice Coalition (AJC) is inviting the community to a press conference at the Austin Energy Headquarters preceding the next Austin Police Department contract negotiation session on Monday, May 2.

The AJC will be joined by fellow advocacy groups Texas Fair Defense Project, Texas Center for Justice and Equity and ACLU of Texas, as well as community members. AJC said the purpose of the event is to "to build awareness about the ongoing negotiations and the opportunity to drastically impact civilian oversight, police accountability, and transparency."

The press conference will begin at 9:30 a.m. before negotiations start.

According to the AJC, the current contract between the City of Austin and the Austin Police Association keeps police records secret. The AJC claims the contract prevents holding officers accountable, and even when an officer receives discipline, it allows them to be hired and promoted.

"On May 2nd, the Austin Police Association will respond to the City’s significant proposals for oversight and to end the practice of hiding misconduct in a hidden, confidential file," Emily Gerrick, policy director at the Texas Fair Defense Project, said in a statement. "This would open access to information to the public. There is no legitimate reason for the Austin Police Association to oppose this reasonable level of transparency."

Also on Monday, Austin Emergency Medical Services staff are also pushing for more rights. After staff asked for higher pay, the City's counteroffer was a raise of 14 cents.

"It's taken them five months to give us their first offer, and they are upset that we did not respond within the day with a counteroffer. So, that entitlement and arrogance is shocking, honestly," said Selena Xie, president of the Austin EMS Association.

Austin's Public Safety Commission will hold a meeting at the City Hall Boards and Commissions Room Monday at 4 p.m. One of the topics of discussion will include labor negotiation updates and EMS pay.

Public comment will be allowed in-person or remotely by telephone. Speakers may only register to speak on an item once either in-person or remotely and will be allowed up to three minutes to provide their comments.

Dominique Newland on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube