'We know our worth.' Austin EMS Association upset with City of Austin's 14-cent raise

The association's president called it a "shameful day" for the City of Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published in July 2021.

The medics union for the Austin-Travis County area, the Austin EMS Association, took to social media Friday to call out a recent raise it says medics have received from the City of Austin.

"Austin medics have not negotiated for new pay since 2018," the association tweeted. "A lot has happened here since then … like, a lot a lot. Today, as thanks for our service, the City offered us a 14 cent raise. We know our worth, and, well, that ain’t it. What a shameful day for our lovely town."

The City of Austin told KVUE in a statement that "our total package was a 51% increase in new money compared to the last contract they approved (in 2018)" and "the entry-level pay for Paramedics would be more than 5% higher than any other governmental entity in Texas."

"The City of Austin offered an unprecedented pay package to the Union. It’s unfortunate the Union is refusing to provide a counter-offer," part of the statement read.

The association changed its Twitter account name to "WorthMoreThan14Cents."

Association President Selena Xie also tweeted about the raise, stating, "Working through the Ice Storm and COVID-19 has been really hard. After all that, being told directly by the City of Austin that medics deserve a $0.14 raise is worse."

The City of Austin told KVUE that when the union raised concerns about staffing shortages and overtime, city officials offered to hire directly into the paramedic rank.

"Our offer would have aided in reducing the existing vacancies," the city statement read. "It is surprising that the Union chose to hold off on prioritizing their members' work life balance."

The city said that EMS employees currently receive pay increases based on their tenure with the Austin-Travis County EMS.

"Using the current pay structure, over the next four years, the offer on the table would provide a 15% increase to 70% of the employees and a 24% pay increase to 29% of the employees. Our Paramedics are the amongst the highest paid in the nation by the end of their career.

"We value our medics and will continue to do what we can as a City to attract and retain the best Medics for our citizens. But we are unable to meet their request for a 55% base wage increase over 4 years and must remain fiscally responsible," the statement read.

Katie Naranjo, chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, responded, saying she was "happy to support efforts for our medics."

KVUE has reached out to the City of Austin for a statement and confirmation on the raise. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.