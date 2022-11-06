Austin Humane Society uses stuffed animals to teach kids about pet care

In this triple-digit heat, one common illness to look out for is heat exhaustion.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Humane Society (AHS) hosted a teddy bear surgery event on Saturday. The team helped kids under the age of eight diagnose and treat their stuffed animals.

This adorable event gave kids a glimpse into the world of animal care.

"It's really planting a seed when kids are young to make them into responsible pet owners when they're older," said Katie Kennedy, Austin Human Society director of communications. "To care for animals, to support the mission of the Austin Humane Society... to understand the right way to care for a pet."

Jade Brandt is a 6-year-old who was called "Doctor Brandt" for the first time today. With the help of an AHS team member, they examined her stuffed animal, Midnight.

"We had to check her heartbeat," she said.

Brandt said she dreams of becoming a veterinarian, and events like this push her to follow her dreams. Brandt learned a lot about carrying for animals.

"If you have a dog that's outside and you notice things like excessive panting, rapid heartbeat, excessive drooling, dizziness. Those might be signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion," said Kennedy.

Kennedy said there are some ways to help them cool down.

"Get your pet indoors as soon as possible," she said. "Put a fan on them to help bring their body temperature down. You can also do things like take cool water... put it around their ears and around their paws to help bring their body temperature down, and just make sure you're monitoring them as they come indoors and make sure they're getting back to their normal body temperature."

