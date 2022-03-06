With a hot weekend ahead, APA! shares tips to keep pets safe

Remember that if it's too hot for you, it's probably too hot for your pets.

AUSTIN, Texas — A triple-digit heatwave is in the forecast starting this weekend and the current forecast would tie or break daily record highs starting Sunday.

Saturday is expected to have the lowest high at 95 degrees, but triple-digits fill the calendar after that.

It's important to take care of yourself in that kind of heat, but remember that if it's too hot for you, it's probably too hot for your pets. Austin Pets Alive! shared several tips to remember with the approaching heat wave:

Check the pavement before going on a walk. Place your hand on it for 10 full seconds. If it’s too hot for you, the pavement is too hot for them. Know the signs – lagging is the number one sign that your dog is too hot. Water, water, water! Let your dog go for a swim in cool water and make sure they are staying hydrated. Getting your pet wet is the best way to speed up the cooling process. Keep an eye on your dog’s tongue and eyes. Red eyes and a tongue hanging very far out of a dog’s mouth is an indication that they are overheating. When it’s this hot, limit outdoor activity to short walks in shaded areas or consider taking an evening stroll. Unless you have a car with “dog mode,” do NOT leave your pet in the car, even for a short period of time. On a 95-degree day, a car reaches 129 degrees in 30 minutes.

In an effort to get dogs out of kennels and into forever homes where they can be in air-conditioned homes, APA! said they are waiving traditional adoption fees through June 16. That excludes surgery deposits.

The nonprofit shelter said people can name their own adoption fee for all animals. You can name your own price to adopt a pet in foster homes or one at APA!. The shelter is open every day from noon to 6 p.m.

You can find more information on the APA! website.

